$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.16.

ALXN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.28. 403,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,511. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Motco acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 565.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

