$2.71 EPS Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.68. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.05. 62,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.29 and its 200-day moving average is $313.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

