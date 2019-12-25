$234.74 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post $234.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.40 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $167.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $713.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.43 million to $720.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $984.65 million, with estimates ranging from $837.04 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

