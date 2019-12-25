$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to post sales of $3.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.88 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

