$3.99 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report sales of $3.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.98 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Novavax reported sales of $6.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $11.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.78 million, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $197,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $106.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

