3TL Technologies (CVE:TTM) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.33

News coverage about 3TL Technologies (CVE:TTM) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. 3TL Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

3TL Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.12.

About 3TL Technologies

3TL Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to engage consumers and influence purchasing decisions through their mobile devices and online.

