$40.74 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to report $40.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.68 million to $41.80 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $28.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $136.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.59 million to $137.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.38 million, with estimates ranging from $159.11 million to $167.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $288.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2,160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

