$51.29 Million in Sales Expected for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will report $51.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.80 million. Lonestar Resources US posted sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year sales of $197.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $198.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $217.85 million, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $220.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 129.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 114,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 64,476 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $57.61 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.75.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

