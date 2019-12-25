$70.71 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will post sales of $70.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $72.20 million. InVitae posted sales of $45.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $220.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $221.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $332.18 million, with estimates ranging from $314.30 million to $364.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InVitae.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NVTA opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.53. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in InVitae by 74.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae in the second quarter valued at $9,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InVitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.