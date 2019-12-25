$711.16 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce sales of $711.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.96 million to $750.36 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $744.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,900. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $17,649,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $25,567,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005,127 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

