$8.20 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to post sales of $8.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.29 billion and the lowest is $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial also reported sales of $8.20 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.42 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. UBS Group raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $10.00 price target on CNH Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 581,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.