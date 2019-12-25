$85.82 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will report sales of $85.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $315.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $322.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.68 million, with estimates ranging from $336.40 million to $372.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,266,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 231.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 331,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 231,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228,314 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 160.8% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,405 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

