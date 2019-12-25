$91.48 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to post sales of $91.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $85.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $355.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.41 million to $357.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $371.27 million, with estimates ranging from $368.02 million to $375.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

FCF opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

