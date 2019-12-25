AC3 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $971.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. AC3 has a total market cap of $464,052.00 and approximately $971.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AC3 has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

