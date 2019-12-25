ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $797,582.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $797,582.00 and $141.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034328 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,305,160 coins and its circulating supply is 83,163,149 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

