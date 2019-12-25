ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

Headlines about ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ADIDAS AG/S earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected ADIDAS AG/S’s score:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADDYY. Societe Generale upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.68. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $101.48 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

