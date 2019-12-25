Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 4.33

News headlines about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have been trending extremely positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a news impact score of 4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.97, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

