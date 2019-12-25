Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $446.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $35,654.00 and approximately $446.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,181,169 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

