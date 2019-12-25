AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 1.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of ACGBY opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

