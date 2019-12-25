Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 70.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

