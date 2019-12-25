Algorand (ALGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $41.09 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $112.21 million and approximately $41.09 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00181039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.01187173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,019,481,998 coins and its circulating supply is 488,210,155 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

