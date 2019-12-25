Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.49 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to report $598.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $594.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $608.10 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $647.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,133.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply