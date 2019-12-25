Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to report $598.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $594.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $608.10 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $647.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,133.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

