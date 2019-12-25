ALLUVA Market Capitalization Achieves $64,639.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded 3% lower against the dollar. ALLUVA has a total market cap of $64,639.00 and $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

