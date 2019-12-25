Alpine Income Property Trust’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 1st (NASDAQ:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust’s (NASDAQ:PINE) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 1st. Alpine Income Property Trust had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $142,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Alpine Income Property Trust’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINE shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

