Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $234,714.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gatecoin, Mercatox and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01183826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

