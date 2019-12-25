American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE AAT opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.31. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,594,000 after buying an additional 2,198,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after buying an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,902,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,649,000 after acquiring an additional 725,298 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,659,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,195,000 after acquiring an additional 850,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

