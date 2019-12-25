Amoveo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for $39.12 or 0.00540100 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 69,788 coins and its circulating supply is 67,983 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

