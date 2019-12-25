Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. Amphenol posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $16,153,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,153,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $6,095,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.23. 165,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,787. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $109.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

