Analysts Anticipate AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). AK Steel reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

AKS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,179,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.14. AK Steel has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AK Steel by 59.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AK Steel by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

