Analysts Anticipate AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). AK Steel reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

AKS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,179,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.14. AK Steel has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AK Steel by 59.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AK Steel by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AK Steel (AKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AK Steel (NYSE:AKS)

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply