Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post earnings per share of $3.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.04 and the lowest is $3.31. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $6.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $20.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.84 to $21.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $26.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.27 to $30.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,173.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,996 shares of company stock worth $17,496,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,426,354,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,789.21. 881,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,411. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,363.01 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,817.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

