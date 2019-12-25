Analysts Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMTC. ValuEngine lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. 17,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,561. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

