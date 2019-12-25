Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $390,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $3.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,998 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.86. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

