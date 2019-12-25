Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to report $304.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.40 million and the highest is $311.50 million. Ingevity reported sales of $278.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

NGVT stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $72.59 and a 12-month high of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

