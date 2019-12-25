Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,468.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

