Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report sales of $197.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $164.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $729.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $728.17 million to $731.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $847.20 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $961.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $374,513.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

