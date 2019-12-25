Analysts Anticipate Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post sales of $9.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 million to $9.99 million. Merus reported sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $32.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.61 million to $34.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $49.18 million, with estimates ranging from $31.75 million to $81.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Merus by 63.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Merus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth $334,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.21. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.