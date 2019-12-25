Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post sales of $4.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $20.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $21.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.55 billion to $28.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of MU opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock worth $2,516,430. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.