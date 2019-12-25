Analysts Anticipate Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Post $0.10 EPS

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $17.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opera an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

OPRA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 57,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,842,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

