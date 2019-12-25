Analysts Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to announce sales of $134.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.60 million. Pretium Resources reported sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year sales of $497.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.95 million to $523.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.09 million, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $742.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

NYSE PVG opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 554,604 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

