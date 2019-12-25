Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $13.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.84.

Shares of AMG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 233,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,706. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after buying an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,729,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 901.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,124,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 889,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 565,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,102,000 after purchasing an additional 160,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

