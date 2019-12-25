Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Announce ($0.01) Earnings Per Share

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $4.09 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DURECT an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get DURECT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $577.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.75. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 22.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,684,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 309,648 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in DURECT by 76.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DURECT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.