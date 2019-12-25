Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.13 million.

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 501,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

