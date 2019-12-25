Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 72.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 95,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $5,067,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.