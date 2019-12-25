Analysts Expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will post sales of $262.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the lowest is $256.00 million. Noble reported sales of $309.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. Noble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.32.

In other news, Director Julie H. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of Noble stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares in the company, valued at $234,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Noble by 8.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Noble by 13.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Noble by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NE opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Noble has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.49.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

