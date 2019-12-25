Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK):

12/12/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $161.00.

12/4/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $166.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $165.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.54 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Stanley Black & Decker Inc alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.