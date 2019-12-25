Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) in the last few weeks:

12/5/2019 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$68.50 to C$72.50.

12/5/2019 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$77.00.

11/25/2019 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$68.50.

11/21/2019 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$73.00.

11/20/2019 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$72.00.

11/5/2019 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NA stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,784. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$54.75 and a 52 week high of C$73.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.64.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9699995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$1,436,818.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,895.31. Also, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.22, for a total transaction of C$562,770.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$997,488.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,792 shares of company stock worth $6,557,500.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

