Analyzing Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

This table compares Heat Biologics and Aileron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics -695.62% -88.07% -66.39% Aileron Therapeutics N/A -136.86% -91.97%

Risk and Volatility

Heat Biologics has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heat Biologics and Aileron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heat Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,389.36%. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 851.56%. Given Heat Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heat Biologics is more favorable than Aileron Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heat Biologics and Aileron Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics $5.79 million 2.77 -$15.73 million ($0.90) -0.52 Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.55 million ($2.06) -0.28

Heat Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Aileron Therapeutics. Heat Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aileron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Heat Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Heat Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heat Biologics beats Aileron Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness. Its TCAP product candidates include ImPACT platform technology that develops product candidates consist of live, allogeneic off-the-shelf genetically-modified, and irradiated human cancer cells; and Combination Pan-antigen Cytotoxic Therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy designed to deliver T-cell activation and enhanced, and T-cell specific co-stimulation in a single treatment. The company is developing HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo) for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical trial product candidates include HS-130 for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and PTX-35 and PTX-15 for treating tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It also develops next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for an open-label, multi-center, pediatric phase 1 clinical trial of ALRN-6924; and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of ALRN-6924 and IBRANCE in MDM2-amplified cancers. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.