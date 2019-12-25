Analyzing CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:PNFP)

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH $51.05 million 2.30 $10.82 million $2.17 10.97 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.15 billion 4.31 $359.44 million $4.74 13.56

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 19.97% 11.38% 1.25% Pinnacle Financial Partners 30.38% 9.99% 1.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $60.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.70%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company offers merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

