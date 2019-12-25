Anoncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,394.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $56,394.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

