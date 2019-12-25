Apache (NYSE:APA) Given News Impact Score of 1.82

News articles about Apache (NYSE:APA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apache earned a media sentiment score of 1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apache from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apache will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

